Lawton boy with cancer checks off his bucket list - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton boy with cancer checks off his bucket list

[Source KSWO] [Source KSWO]

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Saturday a Lawton boy diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor became an honorary member of Mount Scott Masonic Lodge number 504.


Justin Rodriquez was told he has one year to live and is fighting to make it his best.


Becoming a member of the lodge was just one of the things on his bucket list of things to do before he dies.


Lodge members presented Justin a Mason apron and badge and a special gift.


Tickets to California to go to the beach and visit Legoland as well as two thousand dollars to fund the trip.


Justin's mother Yazmine Pierre and husband said they've couldn't be happier for this opportunity for him and proud of all he has done.

 "Very grateful and thankful he got that honor,” said Pierre. “It's just amazing. Hard to believe some of the things he's done. It's amazing."

To find more on Justin's story you can follow his Facebook page 'Hope For Justin.'

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Big rise in number of Justice Department active leak probes

    Big rise in number of Justice Department active leak probes

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:51 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:51:07 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-08-06 03:12:41 GMT

    Justice Department pledges to go after government leaks with renewed vigor, sparking criticism from news media advocates.

    Justice Department pledges to go after government leaks with renewed vigor, sparking criticism from news media advocates.

  • Search called off for 3 US Marines who crashed off Australia

    Search called off for 3 US Marines who crashed off Australia

    Saturday, August 5 2017 9:11 AM EDT2017-08-05 13:11:11 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-08-06 03:12:26 GMT

    U.S. Marine officials say a search and rescue operation is underway for service members involved in the "mishap" of an aircraft off the east coast of Australia.

    U.S. Marine officials say a search and rescue operation is underway for service members involved in the "mishap" of an aircraft off the east coast of Australia.

  • Northwestern professor, Oxford staffer jailed in stabbing

    Northwestern professor, Oxford staffer jailed in stabbing

    Saturday, August 5 2017 3:01 AM EDT2017-08-05 07:01:15 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-08-06 03:12:24 GMT

    A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man have surrendered peacefully in California.

    A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man have surrendered peacefully in California.

    •   
Powered by Frankly