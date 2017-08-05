Lawton boy with cancer checks off his bucket list

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Saturday a Lawton boy diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor became an honorary member of Mount Scott Masonic Lodge number 504.



Justin Rodriquez was told he has one year to live and is fighting to make it his best.



Becoming a member of the lodge was just one of the things on his bucket list of things to do before he dies.



Lodge members presented Justin a Mason apron and badge and a special gift.



Tickets to California to go to the beach and visit Legoland as well as two thousand dollars to fund the trip.



Justin's mother Yazmine Pierre and husband said they've couldn't be happier for this opportunity for him and proud of all he has done.

"Very grateful and thankful he got that honor,” said Pierre. “It's just amazing. Hard to believe some of the things he's done. It's amazing."



To find more on Justin's story you can follow his Facebook page 'Hope For Justin.'

