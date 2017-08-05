Man arrested after crashing into pole

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A man was arrested after Lawton police say he ran his car into a pole Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Northwest 52nd Street and Rogers Lane. The poll police said he crashed into a pole that held up a sign behind the E-Z Go on the corner of those streets. Police said the man tried to run away from officers, but was not hurt in the accident. Police believe he was driving under the influence.

