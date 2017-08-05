Man arrested after crashing into pole

Justice Department pledges to go after government leaks with renewed vigor, sparking criticism from news media advocates.
U.S. Marine officials say a search and rescue operation is underway for service members involved in the "mishap" of an aircraft off the east coast of Australia.
A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man have surrendered peacefully in California.
The UN Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea including banning exports worth over $1 billion.
Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling, the host of its nightly program "The Specialists" while it investigates allegations he sent a lewd photo to co-workers.
