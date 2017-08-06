Eisenhower golfer competes in Teen World Golf Championship

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -An Eisenhower golfer recently competed against over 150 high school standouts from across the world and placed in the top 30.



It was on the same course where the US Open is held in North Carolina. He qualified for this Teen World Golf Championship by getting certain scores at previous tournaments throughout the year and when he was younger.

Just five years ago, Kevin Farmer never even picked up a golf club, until he started playing with his dad...It then became more than just a hobby.



"I practice about everyday honestly," said Farmer. "I wake up about this early in the morning, go to the golf course and leave at about 10 o'clock at night. Everyday. Just practice."



Now, he's reminiscing after he shot 77 on the famous Pinehurst in North Carolina for the Teen World Golf Championship.



"It was really cool," said Farmer. "It's fun to play those courses. They are so nice. They keep it well conditioned. It's just fun to go to other places like that and compete."



He says it was surreal to play on a course that so many professionals he looks up to in the game have played on.



"It's amazing," said Farmer. "Just to see the level of difficulty they play at and that I can play that difficulty. It gets my confidence up."



Farmer says the best part though was competing against other golfers from around the world.



"I think I like the international level of it.," said Farmer. "My second day, I played with someone from Mexico and Germany and it was really cool to play with those guys."



Farmer has dreams of continuing his career in college and maybe even after that, but he says no matter what, his love for the game will never die.



"Just after hitting that first good shot, you just want keep going at it, that's what kept me driving," said Farmer. "Just hitting good shot after good shot."

