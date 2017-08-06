Duncan church looks to community to help renovate building

Hiroshima marks A-bomb anniversary, as North Korean missile tests loom, with call to eliminate nuclear weapons.
Hiroshima marks A-bomb anniversary, as North Korean missile tests loom, with call to eliminate nuclear weapons.
A man was arrested after Lawton police say he ran his car into a pole Saturday afternoon.
A man was arrested after Lawton police say he ran his car into a pole Saturday afternoon.
A South Carolina man was killed in a car accident on I-44 early Sunday morning.
A South Carolina man was killed in a car accident on I-44 early Sunday morning.
Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump doesn't run.
Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump doesn't run.
5 things to watch in July jobs report: Wage growth, work week, blacks' unemployment rate.
5 things to watch in July jobs report: Wage growth, work week, blacks' unemployment rate.