Duncan church looks to community to help renovate building

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A church in Duncan needs help renovating their aged church building.



The Pecan Street Church of God was founded in 1939 and received it's the last upgrade 30 years ago.



"A lot of great things have happened here and in worship,” said Pastor Matthew Bernard, The Pecan Street Church of God. “It's just a great place to worship."



Pastor Bernard grew up in the church and became pastor seven years ago.



He said as years have gone by, the need for renovation has become a concern.



"A lot of renovations and repairs on the sanctuary,” said Bernard. “We got several things on the fellowship hall. Our air conditioning system is not adequate for what we need.



Pastor Bernard said along with those needs the walls, floors and overall furnishing of the church have also endured wear and tear.



However, he said their main concern is getting their fellowship room reconstructed...



That's where they keep their nursery and children's center.



He said that's also where they are having trouble with their air-condition unit.



"We had to install a free-standing unit in the fellowship hall to get through the summer,” said Bernard. “It's been pretty tough as hot as it's been."



Although there's a lot that needs to be done, Pastor Bernard said he's optimistic they will get the support they need from the community to continue doing God's work.



"It's not for the sake of the name of the church,” said Bernard. “It's not for my namesake, but it's for the namesake of the Lord Jesus. So, that's what all this is about."



He asks anyone willing to give what they can.



"I just say if the Lord speaks to the heart to help then we're so grateful and we pray that God blesses each one according to The Word,” said Bernard.



Pastor Bernard says their goal is to raise 10-thousand dollars to renovate the church.



If you would like to donate, you can find a link to their Go Fund Me page here.

