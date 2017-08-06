Overturned semi accident on Duncan Y

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – Traffic was slowed on the Duncan Y at Highway 7 and Highway 81 on Sunday. That is because a semi accident left the 18-wheeler on its side.

Marlow police said the accident happened around 11 Sunday morning. They said the semi turned too fast onto Highway 7 causing it to flip over. The driver was okay. They said the truck was carrying about 40,000 pounds of products for a discount store. Marlow police said they called on the help of the Marlow High School football team to help unload and then reload the product to get the semi back on the road.

