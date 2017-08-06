South Carolina man killed in I-44 accident

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A South Carolina man was killed in a car accident on I-44 early Sunday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Anthony Williams was a passenger in a Dodge Charger that was going westbound on H.E. Bailey Turnpike around 4:30 a.m. At mile marker 56, which is three miles north of the Elgin exit, the car went off the right side of the roadway, hit the embankment, was launched into the air, hit the overpass and rolled to a stop.

The driver, 21-year-old Devon Wood of Virginia was treated and released. The other passenger 19-year-old Deshawn Johnson of Mississippi was also treated and released.

OHP said they were all not using their seatbelts, and that it was raining at the time of the crash.

