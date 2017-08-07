TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Cache Road lane closure in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Cache Road lane closure in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The eastbound inside lane of Northwest Cache Road at Northwest 6th Street will be closed from August 7th until August 11th for repair.

Proceed with caution in the area. Slow down and watch for workers.

