Duncan Town Hall Meeting Scheduled for August 8

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- House District 50 Representative Marcus McEntire and Representative Leslie Osborn will hold a town hall meeting on August 8th at the Duncan Regional Hospital Pavilion. Constituents interested in voicing their opinions are invited to arrive at 7:00 p.m.

McEntire authored House Bill 2209, a tax transparency legislative measure requiring Oklahoma citizens to be informed of changes to the state budget and how a tax change will affect them annually.

Osborn recently announced she will be running for Labor Commissioner.

