Weather service confirms 3 tornadoes struck Oklahoma

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
Fort Sill has confirmed that a South Carolina man was killed in a car accident on I-44 early Sunday morning was military personnel. Anthony Williams was a member of the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
Fort Sill has confirmed that a South Carolina man was killed in a car accident on I-44 early Sunday morning was military personnel. Anthony Williams was a member of the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a 4-month-old girl who died after her grandmother left her in a car for hours.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a 4-month-old girl who died after her grandmother left her in a car for hours.
A pretty funny video out of Blanchard, Oklahoma is making its rounds on the internet. It shows a goat standing on the hood of a police cruiser. This happened Saturday. The officer was in Blanchard, looking for the owner of a lost Pony. That's when this goat leaped right onto the hood of the car. A neighbor is seen lifting the animal off, but seconds later -- the goat hopped right back on.
A pretty funny video out of Blanchard, Oklahoma is making its rounds on the internet. It shows a goat standing on the hood of a police cruiser. This happened Saturday. The officer was in Blanchard, looking for the owner of a lost Pony. That's when this goat leaped right onto the hood of the car. A neighbor is seen lifting the animal off, but seconds later -- the goat hopped right back on.