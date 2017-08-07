Blanchard officer impeded by persistent goat

BLANCHARD, OK (KSWO)- A pretty funny video out of Blanchard, Oklahoma is making its rounds on the internet. It shows a goat standing on the hood of a police cruiser.

This happened Saturday. The officer was in Blanchard, looking for the owner of a lost Pony. That's when this goat leaped right onto the hood of the car.

A neighbor is seen lifting the animal off, but seconds later -- the goat hopped right back on. The officer is heard joking about how this would make a great insurance claim -- but the goat did not do any damage.

