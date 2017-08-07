Blanchard officer impeded by persistent goat - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Blanchard officer impeded by persistent goat

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
BLANCHARD, OK (KSWO)- A pretty funny video out of Blanchard, Oklahoma is making its rounds on the internet.  It shows a goat standing on the hood of a police cruiser.

This happened Saturday.  The officer was in Blanchard, looking for the owner of a lost Pony.  That's when this goat leaped right onto the hood of the car.

A neighbor is seen lifting the animal off, but seconds later -- the goat hopped right back on.  The officer is heard joking about how this would make a great insurance claim -- but the goat did not do any damage.

