Name released of baby who died in hot car in Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a 4-month-old girl who died after her grandmother left her in a car for hours.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Opgrande said Monday that Presley Walker was found dead in the car's back seat by investigators who were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther.

Opgrande says the grandmother has custody of the infant and intended to drop her off at a daycare on her way to work in Oklahoma City, where the outside temperature reached 88 degrees. When the grandmother arrived at the daycare to pick up the child, she realized she left her in the car all day.

Opgrande says a report will be forwarded to prosecutors to consider charges.

