Name released of baby who died in hot car in Oklahoma

The organization Texoma Gives, which we here at KSWO proudly sponsor, met today to prepare for next month’s donation event. Texoma gives sponsors a 16-hour day of giving that provides funding to local nonprofits. The event will take place on September 7th and, for 16 hours, you will be able to donate to 15 different local nonprofit organizations. Patty Euwirth, executive director of the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, is hoping this brings in new donors.
Fort Sill has confirmed that a South Carolina man was killed in a car accident on I-44 early Sunday morning was military personnel. Anthony Williams was a member of the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a 4-month-old girl who died after her grandmother left her in a car for hours.
