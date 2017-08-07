Victim in deadly weekend crash identified as Fort Sill soldier

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Fort Sill has confirmed that a South Carolina man was killed in a car accident on I-44 early Sunday morning was military personnel. Anthony Williams was a member of the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Anthony Williams was a passenger in a Dodge Charger that was going westbound on H.E. Bailey Turnpike around 4:30 a.m. The accident happened near mile marker 56, three miles north of Elgin. The accident report released by the OHP says the car went off the right side of the roadway, hit the embankment, was launched into the air, hit the overpass and rolled to a stop.

The driver, 21-year-old Devon Wood of Virginia was treated and released. The other passenger 19-year-old Deshawn Johnson of Mississippi was also treated and released.

OHP said none of the occupants were using their seatbelts, and that it was raining at the time of the crash. Fort Sill says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

