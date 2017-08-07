Preparations begin for Texoma Gives campaign featuring local nonprofit organizations

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The organization Texoma Gives, which we here at KSWO proudly sponsor, met today to prepare for next month’s donation event.

Texoma Gives sponsors a 16-hour day of giving that provides funding to local nonprofits. The event will take place on September 7th and, for 16 hours, you will be able to donate to 15 different local nonprofit organizations.

Patty Neuwirth, executive director of the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, is hoping this brings in new donors.

“This is a great opportunity, I think, for the orchestra to reach out to people that have not given to use before. And, same with these other organizations, there are all these organizations that are very worthwhile organizations.”



All 15 organizations will be present at the Lawton Community Center the day of the event so you can either donate online at texomagives.org or you can donate in person.

Stay with us here at 7News for much more information in the coming weeks as well as on the day of the event.

