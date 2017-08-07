KSWO's Texoma Idol gives viewers a chance to appear on ABC's American Idol

If you haven’t heard, American Idol is coming to KSWO-TV your ABC 7News Station.

Wow! We’re so excited to be a part of this. We want to give YOU our viewers a chance to become the First TEXOMA IDOL and, give you a chance to WIN A GUARANTEED AUDITION with an AMERICAN IDOL PRODUCER.

Click here for Complete Details and Contest Rules. There is also a form to print and bring with you to help with the pre-registration process.