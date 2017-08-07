Man held in Oklahoma deputy's death to be tried for murder

GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma judge has ordered a man accused in the shooting death of a sheriff's deputy to stand trial.

Online Logan County court records show Special Judge Susan Worthington on Monday ordered 45-year-old Nathan LeForce to be tried in the death of 40-year-old Logan County Deputy David Wade.

Wade died on April 18 while serving an eviction notice at a home near Mulhall, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. Wade was shot several times, including in the face.

LeForce was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing on first-degree murder, larceny of a vehicle and armed robbery charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

LeForce is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 17. His attorney, Mitch Solomon, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.