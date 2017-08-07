Family wants stolen memorabilia back

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -A family in Jefferson County is asking for your help to find their stolen truck along with some family memorabilia.

The Farris family suspects around midnight on Saturday night, someone broke into their grandfather, John Farris's house.



It's located just Southwest of Waurika Lake in Addington.



The thieves got away with about 50 buckles Farris was awarded during the years he and his wife worked the rodeo circuit. They also stole their Cowboy Hall of Fame Buckles they were awarded in 2006.



Before leaving the house, they drove away in John's grandson's white dodge 2009 feed pickup truck.



No one was home at the time of the burglary because Farris just had surgery and is in the hospital.

This is a picture of John Farris and his late wife in Colorado Springs of 2006 when they were inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame. They received a plaque and buckle after all their time and dedication to the rodeo...something their great grand kids now may never get to see in person after it was stolen this weekend.



"Pretty devastating actually," said Farris. "Those are heirlooms that we can never replace. Sure want to find them. The truck is replaceable, we don't even care, but them buckles, we sure would like to have them back."



Dell Farris, John's grandson was first to notice the buckles were gone. He came over Sunday after church to do some work with his truck and couldn't find it. He also noticed the back door was open.



"I'm sure my grandpa is sick right now and disappointed that he wasn't at home to defend it or protect it," said Farris.



John and his wife spent nearly all their life involved with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the National Finals Rodeo. Now, all they have to pass down to their family are these two buckles that the thieves dropped on their way out and pictures.



"A lot of people have photographs and things," said Farris. " But, those buckles were a part of their history, they just look back on them. They can remember the times they've had. Their togetherness. They did it together for 50 plus years."



Farris has a few words to say to the thief or thieves that did this.



"Them buckles and items you took are very valuable to us," said Farris. "They are meant to be handed down throughout the family and be collected and kept together. With you taking them away, it just makes us sick."

The family asks if you have seen the 2009 white dodge truck with the tag number 777LBF or have any information in this case, to please call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.