VFW Post in Duncan needs help from community

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - It has now been two months since thieves broke into the VFW Post in Duncan. While the center has reopened, members say they are still struggling and now are in danger of shutting down.

Chaplain Tim Zinn said it's going to take several thousand dollars to keep the doors open. He said several items that were damaged in the break-in still haven't been fixed, and with every dime going toward repairs, it takes away from the services they would normally provide.



Tim Zinn has served as Chaplain since 2012, and fears what could happen to VFW post in Duncan if they don't get some help.



"We will will have to close the doors we wouldn't have any other choice operating expenses are eating us alive and I don't know what we would do if we closed the doors," said Zinn.



Back in early June thieves broke into the building damaging and destroying about 25 thousand dollars of equipment. Zinn said money from their insurance company and donations helped with some repairs, but not all of it.



"Just for the basic necessities we are looking at 7 to 10 thousand dollars and that's just minimum but that would bring us back up to where we could protect the place and have actually working equipment were we don't have to struggle so much to do things," said Zinn.



Zinn said their cash register can't be fixed, their surveillance equipment, TV, ATM machine, and pool tables still need to be repaired. Several members have brought in their personal laptops to help out.



Their main focus is to help veterans..just like the members of the post did for him.



"When I got out they helped me you know this my life line if it wasn't for these guys, my family and that's what these guys are they are my family, I don't know what I would have done because they have helped me more and we help guys everyday," said Zinn.

Zinn said any donation is greatly appreciated and would mean the world to veterans who have served our country. You can stop by their office from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. to make a donation or sign up to volunteer.

