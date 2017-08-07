Animal Welfare hopes to empty shelter

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Animal Welfare is taking part in a national campaign from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 19 in hopes of getting all their animals adopted.

Last year, over 50 thousand pets were adopted out, nationwide through the "Clear the Shelter" campaign and the event.

The animals at the shelter let their presence be known by barking and meowing. They come to the door of their pen to greet you hoping that you’ll give them a fur-ever home.

Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent Russell Anderson said the animals seem to pick their owner.

"I've had several people come in, looking to get one animal, but another animal catches their eye, and that animal says 'no me' so it just gleams,” Anderson said. “You can see it on their faces."

The homeless animals are why they hold this event. The shelter first participated in this event in 2015 and adopted out 7 animals. The second year was even better for the shelter and they adopted over thirty animals.

Anderson said they hope to adopt out more than they did in the past two year's combined... especially with the shelter being more than 100% full.

"We need to get out of those temporary pens,” Anderson said. “We need to get back into the established pens and we really need to make room. So, by adopting you're taking not only that animal out of that one pen but the animals that are still coming in the back door you're giving them a space so you're saving two lives by adopting."

For more information about the event go to their Facebook page.

