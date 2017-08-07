Animal Welfare hopes to empty shelter

An increase to Lawton Public Schools teacher's paychecks was voted on Monday night at the Lawton Board of Education meeting.
An increase to Lawton Public Schools teacher's paychecks was voted on Monday night at the Lawton Board of Education meeting.
Six inmates have taken keys from correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where they control the doors.
Six inmates have taken keys from correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where they control the doors.
Doctors did a CT scan and discovered an object had punctured several places in the woman's small intestine.
Doctors did a CT scan and discovered an object had punctured several places in the woman's small intestine.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.