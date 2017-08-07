Complaint filed in Comanche Nation Water Park Assault

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An Oklahoma man is facing a felony assault charge, accused of attacking a 14-year-old boy at the Comanche Nation Water Park.



According to court records, 38-year-old Paovale Muliagatele attacked a 14-year-old employee at the park last week.



Witnesses said he told the boy, "I can kill you now and not go to jail for it." They said he then lifted the boy from the ground by his neck and slammed him into a wall.



Records said the man choked the boy until he blacked out, before another employee shoved him to stop him.



In a criminal complaint, Muliagatele was charged with assault with resulting in substantial bodily injury to a person under the age of 16.

He is being held in the Grady County Jail.



