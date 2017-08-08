SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Southwest Oklahoma man found in creek

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO) - The body of a man who went missing over the weekend has been found.

Curtis Thompson, Junior was last seen on Saturday in Frederick before he was reported missing. His body was found in a creek on Tuesday by a CO-OP employee mowing near 8th Street in Frederick. His electric wheel chair was found nearby on the creek bed.

The medical examiner and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are currently on scene.

