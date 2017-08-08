Silver alert issued for southwestern Oklahoma man

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for your help locating a man who went missing over the weekend.

A silver alert has been issued for Curtis Thompson, Junior, last seen on Saturday in Frederick.

He uses an electric wheel chair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Lawton police ask that anyone with any information regarding Thompson's whereabouts call them at 581-3270.

