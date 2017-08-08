80-year-old Walmart employee pepper-sprayed by shoplifters

Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
There will be multiple westbound lane closures at 2401 Northwest Cache Road in Lawton. Expect delays in this area from August 8th until August 14th. Also, the eastbound inside lane of Northwest Cache Road at Northwest 6th Street will be closed from August 7th until August 11th for repair. Proceed with caution in these areas. Slow down and watch for workers. Speeding fines increase to $750 in construction and maintenance zones when workers are present.
The week before the ads ran - during the Trump administration's "Made in America Week" - Mar-a-Lago applied to the U.S. Department of Labor applied for H-2B visas to hire 70 foreign workers as cooks, housekeepers and servers.
According to a recent Quinnipiac University survey, just one-third of all Americans approve of Trump's job performance, a new low in the poll.
