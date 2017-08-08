Cache Rd lane closures may affect commute times

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- There will be multiple westbound lane closures at 2401 Northwest Cache Road in Lawton. Expect delays in this area from August 8th until August 14th.

Also, the eastbound inside lane of Northwest Cache Road at Northwest 6th Street will be closed from August 7th until August 11th for repair.

Proceed with caution in these areas. Slow down and watch for workers. Speeding fines increase to $750 in construction and maintenance zones when workers are present.

If you have any questions, contact the Public Works department at 580-581-3427 or streets@lawtonok.gov.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.