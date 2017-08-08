Voters to pick party nominees for state House, Senate seats - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Voters to pick party nominees for state House, Senate seats

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Polls are open for special elections to fill a vacant state House seat in Tulsa and an open Senate seat in Oklahoma City.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and voters can cast ballots until 7 p.m. in Senate District 45 and House District 76.

The Senate district stretches across portions of Oklahoma City, Mustang and Valley Brook. Seven Republicans and two Democrats are vying to replace Republican former state Sen. Kyle Loveless, who resigned before pleading guilty to felony campaign finance violations.

The race in the House district in south Tulsa and Broken Arrow includes five Republicans and two Democrats seeking to replace former Republican state Rep. David Brumbaugh, who died in April.

The winners in each primary will meet in a special general election on Nov. 14.

  Report: US assesses NKorea can fit nuke inside a missile

    The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.
  Rush Springs Lions Club brings annual watermelon feed to the capitol

    Tourists and employees at the state capitol had a taste of Rush Springs today ahead of the annual watermelon festival. The Rush Springs Lions Club held their annual Watermelon Feed today to promote the festival. The feed started back in 2003 and has been going strong ever since. Today, Watermelon Queen Lexi Large and Lion's Club member Joe Dorman gave out the sweet treat. Now, remember, the 73rd annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is this weekend! 

  Report reveals underground US haven for heroin, drug users

    A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

