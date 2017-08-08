Lawton Public Schools hosts orientation events for incoming freshmen

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton High School welcomed more than 320 incoming freshmen today at its second annual orientation event.

The students spent the day participating in a number of activities including a low ropes course. They were led by a group of older students who will also serve as mentors throughout the school year.

Assistant Freshman Principal Francy Garner says the event helps students lose the jitters over the transition to high school and prepares them to have a successful first year.

"The transition year between 9th grade and 10th grade, sometimes we see a lot of kids drop out of high school. This program was actually initiated nationwide to promote promotion to 10th grade and eventually graduation."

Eisenhower and MacArthur High Schools also held similar events today.

Garner says when the students return to school August 11th, they'll have the comfort of knowing they've already made friends in addition to having a good lay of the land.

