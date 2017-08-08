Oklahoma Supreme Court scrutinizes revenue bills - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma Supreme Court scrutinizes revenue bills

Source RNN Source RNN

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on oral arguments before the Oklahoma Supreme Court on lawsuits that challenge revenue-raising measures (all times local):

1 p.m.

Oklahoma Supreme Court justices have indicated state lawmakers may have acted appropriately when they adopted hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue-raising measures being challenged as unconstitutional.

The court heard oral arguments Tuesday in lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of revenue bills passed by the Legislature to help close an $878 million budget shortfall for the fiscal year that began July 1.

The lawsuits allege that removing a 1.25 percent exemption on auto sales and approving a new $1.50 fee on a pack of cigarettes were adopted in violation of the state constitution.

But justices indicated lawmakers may have the authority to increase the fee on cigarettes to protect public health and to remove tax exemptions it had previously adopted.

Justices did not indicate when they will hand down a ruling.

6 a.m.

Three lawsuits that challenge revenue-raising measures adopted by Oklahoma lawmakers are scheduled to be argued before the state's highest court.

Oral arguments will be presented before the Oklahoma Supreme Court Tuesday in lawsuits challenging hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue that was passed to help close an $878 million hole in the budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 and avoid large cuts to state agencies and services.

A lawsuit challenging a $1.50 fee on a pack of cigarettes alleges it's an unconstitutional "tax" that violates a state constitutional prohibition against passing revenue-raising measures in the final five days of a legislative session and without a supermajority of lawmakers.

The other lawsuits make similar allegations, including one by auto dealers challenging a new vehicle sales tax.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Report: US assesses NKorea can fit nuke inside a missile

    Report: US assesses NKorea can fit nuke inside a missile

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-08-08 17:43:39 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-08-08 19:26:40 GMT
    The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.
    The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

  • Rush Springs Lions Club brings annual watermelon feed to the capitol

    Rush Springs Lions Club brings annual watermelon feed to the capitol

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-08-08 19:14:27 GMT

    Tourists and employees at the state capitol had a taste of Rush Springs today ahead of the annual watermelon festival. The Rush Springs Lions Club held their annual Watermelon Feed today to promote the festival. The feed started back in 2003 and has been going strong ever since. Today, Watermelon Queen Lexi Large and Lion's Club member Joe Dorman gave out the sweet treat. Now, remember, the 73rd annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is this weekend! 

    Tourists and employees at the state capitol had a taste of Rush Springs today ahead of the annual watermelon festival. The Rush Springs Lions Club held their annual Watermelon Feed today to promote the festival. The feed started back in 2003 and has been going strong ever since. Today, Watermelon Queen Lexi Large and Lion's Club member Joe Dorman gave out the sweet treat. Now, remember, the 73rd annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is this weekend! 

  • Report reveals underground US haven for heroin, drug users

    Report reveals underground US haven for heroin, drug users

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:33 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:33:04 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 3:07 PM EDT2017-08-08 19:07:08 GMT

    A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

    A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly