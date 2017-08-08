Rush Springs Lions Club brings annual watermelon feed to the capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Tourists and employees at the state capitol had a taste of Rush Springs today ahead of the annual watermelon festival.

The Rush Springs Lions Club held their annual Watermelon Feed today to promote the festival. The feed started back in 2003 and has been going strong ever since.

Today, Watermelon Queen Lexi Large and Lion's Club member Joe Dorman gave out the sweet treat.

Now, remember, the 73rd annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is this weekend!

We'll have Lexi here in the studio with us on Thursday at 4 o'clock to give us all the details.

