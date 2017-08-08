OK ranks 3rd in wind energy for 2016

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma ranked third in wind energy capacity for 2016 according to reports released by the Department of Energy and the American Wind Energy Association.

Over a quarter of the state's energy supply comes from the wind as of the end of 2016 (up from 18% in 2015).

The state is currently a national leader both in overall wind energy output and in wind's percentage of the energy supply.

Construction began in the panhandle last year on Oklahoma's largest ever windfarm, with over a quarter million acres set aside for the project.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.