Teens from SW OK devotional group donate stuffed animals to kids in CCMH’s Starlight Unit

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A group of girls from a devotional group here in Southwest Oklahoma are spreading smiles with stuffed animals.

The teenagers, known as Graceful Girls, collected over 50 stuffed animals and distributed them in the Starlight Unit at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital today.

This has been a project that had been weighing on the girl’s hearts and, with the help of donors, they were able to make their goal a reality.

"I personally am super honored by their love for other people. People here in the unit don't even know them, but they want to show them someone cares about them. They know in the hospital, it can be lonely."



Each summer the girls choose a community service project. This summer, they came up with five ideas, took a vote, and it was unanimous to donate stuffed animals to the children in the Starlight Unit.

