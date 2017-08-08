Candidate for 2018 governor race comes to Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Democratic candidate who’s running for Governor came to Lawton on Tuesday for a meet and greet.

Residents filled the room to hear from former state senator Connie Johnson who’s filed to run for governor.

During the meet and greet, Johnson talked about what she'd like to do as governor and changes she'd like to see.

Some of those changes include legalizing hemp and cannabis, lowering the cost of higher education and lowering the number of people arrested for non-violent crimes. She said if she's governor she'll be the voice for the people.

"For the people versus the special interest who have taken control of our government and set our priorities in ways that don't benefit people that literally put people second to special interest and private interest," Johnson said.

Johnson said she believes Oklahomans are ready to be respected and have a government that does what it's supposed to do, which is meet the needs of all the people.

The primary election for governor will be held in June of 2018.

If you'd like to know more about Johnson, visit her website.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.