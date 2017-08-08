OSBI calls a man's death suspicious - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OSBI calls a man's death suspicious

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is calling the death of a Frederick man, who was found in a drainage ditch, suspicious.

Thompson's family said they're heartbroken to learn that 73-year-old Curtis Thompson Junior died. They had spent hours searching for him every day after his disappearance. One of Thompson's sisters said she was out searching for him when she received the call from police to identify him

Thompson's family described him as a friendly man who always had a joke to tell.

Thompson was living in Lawton but grew up in Frederick and the OSBI said he was in Frederick attending family and school reunions when he went missing. 
Investigators said Thompson was last seen late Saturday before his body was discovered on Monday morning in the 200 block of 7th street by a co-op worker mowing the grass. His wheelchair was also located near his body. 

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of Thompson's death and OSBI agents are continuing to gather information and possible evidence in his death.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US scientists contradict Trump's climate claims

    US scientists contradict Trump's climate claims

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-08-08 18:33:31 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-08-09 03:24:04 GMT

    A draft report produced by 13 federal agencies concludes that the United States is already feeling the impacts of climate change, with a stark increase in the frequency of extreme weather over the last four decades.

    A draft report produced by 13 federal agencies concludes that the United States is already feeling the impacts of climate change, with a stark increase in the frequency of extreme weather over the last four decades.

  • Report reveals underground US haven for heroin, drug users

    Report reveals underground US haven for heroin, drug users

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:33 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:33:04 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-08-09 03:23:50 GMT

    A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

    A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

  • Country star Glen Campbell dies at 81

    Country star Glen Campbell dies at 81

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-08-09 03:18:31 GMT
    Country star Glen Campbell performing in 1987. (Source: AP Photo)Country star Glen Campbell performing in 1987. (Source: AP Photo)

    Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

    Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

    •   
Powered by Frankly