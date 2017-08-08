OSBI calls a man's death suspicious

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is calling the death of a Frederick man, who was found in a drainage ditch, suspicious.

Thompson's family said they're heartbroken to learn that 73-year-old Curtis Thompson Junior died. They had spent hours searching for him every day after his disappearance. One of Thompson's sisters said she was out searching for him when she received the call from police to identify him

Thompson's family described him as a friendly man who always had a joke to tell.

Thompson was living in Lawton but grew up in Frederick and the OSBI said he was in Frederick attending family and school reunions when he went missing.

Investigators said Thompson was last seen late Saturday before his body was discovered on Monday morning in the 200 block of 7th street by a co-op worker mowing the grass. His wheelchair was also located near his body.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of Thompson's death and OSBI agents are continuing to gather information and possible evidence in his death.

