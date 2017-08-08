Local church host annual Back-to-School Bash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Local church host annual Back-to-School Bash

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A local church hoping to reach out and give back to its community is helping Lawton students start the school year off right.

Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church in Lawton held its annual back to school Bash tonight.

Organizers say it's their way to bless the community and provide students with what they need as they head back to class.

Besides free school supplies, backpacks and haircuts, the event also offered free food like hot dogs and cotton candy.

Lashanda Brewer, of Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church said “It feels totally awesome, God is so good to us and to be able to give back no matter how small it's a great thing to us reaching out and giving back to as many lives as possible.  We consider it a blessing and honor to do this every year.”

The church is also thankful to the community and organizations like Kohl's, Bar-S, and Walmart that made donations to make the Back-to-School Bash possible.

