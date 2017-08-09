“The Rock” posts video for Lawton boy with cancer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a video on Instagram to help fulfill the bucket list of a 12-year-old boy diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Justin Rodriguez made the list and on it was a visit from Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson. On Tuesday, the actor posted a video where he said in part:

“I believe in my bones there's power and positivity in sending uplifting love and energy. A special somebody came across my desk. He's 12 years old, look at that handsome boy, his name is Justin and he's from Lawton. He's there, He is freaking out right now because this is a complete surprise. He's a fighter. Justin stay strong, I'm pulling for you, the world is pulling for you, I love you buddy and stay strong.”

The Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders also made a video for Justin...some of the other items on Justin’s bucket list include getting a tattoo, watching the Oklahoma City Thunder play, and a trip to the beach.

