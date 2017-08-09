Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders post video for Lawton boy - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders post video for Lawton boy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders are recognizing a 12-year-old Lawton boy after finding out that they are part of the child's bucket list.
12-year-old Justin Rodriguez is knocking out several items on that list.
He was diagnosed with a brain tumor and cancer in 2010.
Rodriguez says he wants to meet the cheerleaders.
After finding out about the boy's wish and talking to him on FaceTime, they posted a video message online.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also made a video for Justin.
Some of the other items on his bucket list: getting a tattoo, watching the Oklahoma City Thunder play, and a trip to the beach.

