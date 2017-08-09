Dying boy gets special message from The Rock, Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

Justin is suffering from Glioblastoma which is inoperable. Doctors gave him just a short time to live. (Source: Hope4Justin Facebook Page)

A Lawton boy suffering from an inoperable brain tumor was able to mark two big items off his bucket list on Tuesday, thanks to social media.

12-year-old Justin Rodriguez made his bucket list when doctors discovered he had an inoperable brain tumor after he lost feeling in the left side of his body and was rushed to the hospital.

When doctors found the tumor in Justin he was given just a short time to live but this is not the first battle Justin has faced. He has already beaten cancer once in 2010.

Parts of his list are relatively easy, including things like getting a tattoo and eating one last meal at his favorite restaurants. Other items included going to prom and picking out his mom’s wedding dress. But on Tuesday he checked off a couple of BIG items.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, movie star and former WWE superstar, posted a message to Justin on his Instagram account. Within minutes, the video had been viewed over 1 million times.

Justin also wanted to meet the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders as a part of his bucket list. While he wasn’t able to meet them in person, they did take the time to Facetime with Justin and then made a special video for him which was posted on Justin's Facebook page.

Most of Justin’s bucket list has been checked off, but if you want to keep up with how he is doing, you can go to his Facebook page, Hope4Justin.

