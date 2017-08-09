One person shot, killed in downtown Stillwater

One person has been killed after a fight at a business in downtown Stillwater.

According to KWTV, police were called to the Town Center building on 7th Street around noon on Wednesday. When they arrived they found the victim laying on a third-floor balcony.in the rear of the building.

Police told KWTV that a bail bondsman called police saying she had shot a man. She told police she called the victim to her office with the intent of revoking his bond and turning him over to the Payne County Sheriff's office. A fight occurred over a gun and the victim was shot and killed.

The shooting is still under investigation and the identity of the victim has not been released.

