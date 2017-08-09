Oklahoma City Thunder to play in Mexico City this season

The league announced Wednesday that the Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder will play in Mexico City on Dec. 7.
The league announced Wednesday that the Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder will play in Mexico City on Dec. 7.
Lawton High opens volleyball season with win over Putnam City
Lawton High opens volleyball season with win over Putnam City
Lawton High loses to Edmond Santa Fe 10-0
Lawton High loses to Edmond Santa Fe 10-0
Elgin knocks off MacArthur 13-3
Elgin knocks off MacArthur 13-3
Eisenhower def Putnam City in straight sets
Eisenhower def Putnam City in straight sets