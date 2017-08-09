Lawton Fire responds to structure fire on southwest side

The Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders are recognizing a 12-year-old Lawton boy after finding out that they are part of the child's bucket list.
The Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders are recognizing a 12-year-old Lawton boy after finding out that they are part of the child's bucket list.
The Lawton Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in the 1900 block of SW E Ave a little after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Lawton Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in the 1900 block of SW E Ave a little after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.
The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat, and tensions have steadily risen this year.
The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat, and tensions have steadily risen this year.