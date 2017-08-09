Lawton Fire responds to structure fire on southwest side

Firefighters look on as crews finish extinguishing a fire at an abandoned home in southwest Lawton (Source KSWO)

The Lawton Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in the 1900 block of SW E Ave a little after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived they found what appeared to be an abandon home on fire.

Crews were able to get the fire out within a short amount of time. A fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

There were no reports of injuries or information on the extent of the damage at the house.

