Residents concerned over rise in mailbox vandalism

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -Some Comanche County residents are upset and frustrated after their mailboxes were destroyed by vandals.

These are just a few of the mailboxes that have been hit over the past few weeks. Most of them were smashed and two were blown up near Geronimo.

Sharon Boss and her husband have lived in this home for over 30 years. She says in that time, they've had to replace their mailbox more than 12 times due to vandals damaging it.



"Seems like sometimes when we put them up they come back and do it again," said Boss.



Boss says when they walked outside Sunday morning, they found their mail scattered all over the ground, wet in the grass.



She and her neighbors believe the vandals smashed the boxes with a county marker sign that used to sit down the street.



"They used this time, I guess it was county markers made out of PVC with rebar in it and used it as a javelin to damage the mailbox," said Boss.



Boss says she now fears their personal information might have been stolen.



"The mail included our social security numbers and things like that, which we worry about identity theft this day and age and we don't know if any mail was stolen or not," said Boss.



They suspect teens are behind the vandalism, but Boss says she's more concerned about the parents who let them get away it.



"I placed an article on Facebook about the mailbox bashing and one of the replies was well the kids have nothing to do so they're bashing mailboxes and tipping cows, and parents have to realize that they have to be responsible," said Boss.



The Boss's are offering $100 to anyone who can help solve the case.



"Turn themselves in and see if they can get a little less sentence because we plan on prosecuting this to the fullest," said Boss. "We're offering a reward."

Mailbox tampering or destruction of mailboxes is considered a federal offense and violators can serve up to 3 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.