Lawton Driver License HQ temporary closure

The driver's motive is unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers. It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.
A giant Trump-coiffed inflatable chicken got a lot of attention when it appeared Wednesday afternoon in a park behind the White House.
Sergeant Harold McClure said the agencies are still trying to put the pieces together but he did release some information.
