Lawton Rangers Rodeo kicks off

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The 79th annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo kicked off on Wednesday at the LO Ranch Rodeo Arena and to start the rodeo week they had family night which drew thousands of people.

The Rangers Rodeo is one of the top 50 in the nation and nearly 400 people will ride in the rodeo starting Wednesday and going through Saturday.

The rodeo attracts some who’s never gone and other’s who’ve gone all their life.

David Preston and his family came to their first rodeo to see what it’s like after hearing that it was going on.

"I just want to see if it's anything like the movies,” Preston said. “Like, you know the bucking and the broncos and the bull riding."

Preston and his family got to see that along with five other events.

Many people who’ve gone before said their favorite part is the final event.

"Definitely the bull riding,” Ashleigh Garrett said. “Because it just seems really dangerous and they're competing with a 1500-pound animal."

Rodeo announcer Charlie Throckmorton said this is one of the bigger rodeos going on this weekend with a lot of potentially good rides from talented Cowboys.

"We're spoiled,” Throckmorton said. “As a matter of fact, sometimes when you have that many contestants from the Wrangler NFR in Las Vegas that are here."

And Garrett said that's what keeps bringing her and her family here.

"To see the Cowboys compete and to watch them perform and do their best,” Garrett said. “It's fun."

The rodeo cost $15 on Thursday and Friday and $20 on Saturday. It’s free for children 5 and under.

