Celebration of life service set for local educator and coach

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A celebration of life service will be held Thursday for longtime local educator and coach Pat Hunt.

Hunt passed away Sunday at the age of 63.

He grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School.

He was also a member of the 1970 4A State Championship football team.

After graduating he went on to college then taught in several Oklahoma communities, including Walters and Noble, before returning to teach at Lawton High School in 1978.

9 years after his return he won another state championship as a coach.

Longtime friend and fellow coach Carl Ryker shared more on his legacy and said, “There's not a building that could hold all the people that would want to attend Pat's funeral. There's not a person I know that ever met Pat that didn't like him. His influence went through all the state, as a coach he was one of the friendliest, well known coaches in Lawton High School history. Going to Coaches Clinic with him was like going with the President, everyone seemed to know him."

