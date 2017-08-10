Congressman Tom Cole comments on President and North Korea

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Following a speaking engagement with a local women's group in Duncan, Congressman Tom Cole commented on the President and the recent tensions regarding North Korea saying the president's actions are his way of delivering a message.

Cole said, "I know people worry about him being blunt, but North Korea is a dangerous country with the ability of using dangerous weapons so we need to make it clear to North Korea about what the consequences are and I think he's doing the right thing."

Congressman Cole said the President is also delivering a message to China. He said we need their help and the last thing they would want is war on the Korean Peninsula, or Japan or North Korea to both become nuclear powers.



He added the president's message to north Korea is his way of saying the U.S. has the will and capacity to respond and we will.



