Three people hurt after Lawton shooting

Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.
A draft federal science report details how global warming has affected different U.S. regions and what's projected in the future.
A draft federal science report details how global warming has affected different U.S. regions and what's projected in the future.
When it comes to the actual science of climate change, what President Trump and his cabinet say conflicts with what science, data and peer-reviewed studies show.
When it comes to the actual science of climate change, what President Trump and his cabinet say conflicts with what science, data and peer-reviewed studies show.