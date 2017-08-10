Three people hurt after Lawton shooting - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Three people hurt after Lawton shooting

By Monte Brown, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released few details Thursday morning about a shooting that happened early Wednesday evening.

According to the department's Public Information Officer, officers were called to a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Southwest I Avenue. Two people who were wounded were taken to a hospital. An LPD press release did not describe their condition. A third victim was treated at the scene. LPD says there were witnesses to the shooting and they were taken to the department to be interviewed by detectives.

