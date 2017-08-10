UPDATE: New details about Lawton shooting that hurt 3 people

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – On August 9th, the Lawton Police Department responded to shooting at 12th Street and I Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two gunshot victims in the courtyard between two apartment buildings. A male victim was covered in blood and holding another victim, a woman, against his chest. According to authorities, the woman was shot in the mouth and heavily bleeding.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The victims say they heard an argument and opened their apartment door. That’s when a gunshot was fired and both were stuck. They were unable to identify the shooter.

The male victim was treated and released for a hand injury. The female victim was transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

A third victim was found running from the scene at 14th Street and Washington Avenue. He has been pistol whipped and suffered a laceration on the back of his head. He was treated at the scene and released.

Several witnesses have been taken in for questioning. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as this story continues to develop.

