Bond agent arrested on murder warrant after fatal shooting

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma bail bond agent has been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of man she was trying to arrest.

Stillwater police Capt. Kyle Gibbs says the woman was arrested Wednesday night at her home in Drumright for the shooting death earlier in the day of 38-year-old Brandon James Williams.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

Gibbs says the woman told police she called Williams to her office to revoke his bond and take him to the Payne County Sheriff's Office. The woman said she and Williams began fighting during the meeting and she took a gun from her desk and shot him in self-defense.

Gibbs says a witness and evidence at the scene contradict the bond agent's account of the events.

