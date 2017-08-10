Ex-Oklahoma jailer gets more than 4 years in inmate's death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former McClain County jail administrator has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of an inmate who died in custody.

Officials say former Lt. Wayne Barnes was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot, who also ordered Barnes to pay a $10,000 fine. Barnes pleaded guilty in February and faced up to life in prison.

Barnes was accused of violating the rights of an inmate who suffered from diabetes and died after medical care wasn't provided. The inmate is identified in a lawsuit as 27-year-old Kory Wilson.

Court documents say the inmate arrived at the jail June 16, 2013, and received no medical care until three days later when he was found unresponsive in his cell. He died June 21.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.