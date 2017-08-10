Ex-Oklahoma jailer gets more than 4 years in inmate's death

Facebook announced they'll be publishing original TV shows through their service titled 'Watch,' a platform you can run through site.
On August 9th, the Lawton Police Department responded to shooting at 12th Street and I Avenue around 8:40 p.m.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.
The newly named 'Patagotitan mayorum' weighed in at 76 tons, making it 11 times heavier than the dreaded Tyrannosaurus rex.
