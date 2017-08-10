SE 41st Street in Lawton will be closed thru August 11th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton would like to inform the public of ongoing road work at Southeast 41st Street in Lawton.

Beginning August 10th and continuing through August 11th, the city will close all lanes on SE 41st from SE Ford Road to SE Camelot Drive.

If you have any questions, contact the Public Works Department at 580-581-3427 or streets@lawtonok.gov.

Remember to use caution in that area. Slow down and watch for workers. You could face a speeding fine of up to $750 in construction and maintenance zones when workers or equipment are present.

