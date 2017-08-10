Betty Shelby may return to patrol as part of the Rogers County S - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Betty Shelby may return to patrol as part of the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ROGERS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Former Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby will start today as an unpaid reserve deputy for the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

Shelby left the Tulsa Police Department shortly after being acquitted of manslaughter in May in the death of Terence Crutcher.

The Rogers County sheriff said during Shelby's trial that he would hire her on if she wanted a job.
As a reserve deputy, she will be able to perform all duties, including going out on patrol.

