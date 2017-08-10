Betty Shelby may return to patrol as part of the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office

Lawton Police will be working hard tomorrow to make sure every child gets to and from school safely and they're asking drivers to help them out. Police say kids can be unpredictable and sometimes they dart into the road without using the crosswalk. They're encouraging drivers to be vigilant throughout the day, even when the flashing school zone lights aren't on.
Lawton Police will be working hard tomorrow to make sure every child gets to and from school safely and they're asking drivers to help them out. Police say kids can be unpredictable and sometimes they dart into the road without using the crosswalk. They're encouraging drivers to be vigilant throughout the day, even when the flashing school zone lights aren't on.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
Eisenhower High School will participate in the Million Father March tomorrow, coinciding with the first day of school. The Million Father March is a day for men to make a commitment to their children to help them throughout the school year. It is a rolling event that will take place on the first day of school in several cities between August 1st and September 19th. Businesses are asked to participate by letting men have the morning off to walk.
Eisenhower High School will participate in the Million Father March tomorrow, coinciding with the first day of school. The Million Father March is a day for men to make a commitment to their children to help them throughout the school year. It is a rolling event that will take place on the first day of school in several cities between August 1st and September 19th. Businesses are asked to participate by letting men have the morning off to walk.
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.