Car chase leaves two teens dead, three others injured

WOODWARD, OK (KSWO)- A 13-year-old is still in the hospital and a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old are dead after a car crash ended a police chase in Woodward. There were five people aged 12 to 14 in the car at the time.

The driver took off after police tried to make a traffic stop. OHP says a 14-year-old boy was driving when the car rolled over.

The suspect's mom says her son just wanted to see his girlfriend, and that he is heartbroken after the crash.

"That was the only thing he wanted to do, was see her," April Carman said. "I told him, 'Baby, my truck's not running… He wants it to be him instead of them."

She says her son took his grandmother's car instead. The driver and another 14-year-old were both treated at a hospital and released.

